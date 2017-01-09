Ed Sheeran Dishes on ‘Divide’and Writing for Justin Bieber: ‘There’s No Rulebook’

By Sarah Carroll

The world has been waiting for new music from Ed Sheeran for nearly two years, and this past Friday (Jan. 6), he surprised us all with not one, but two singles.

“Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” immediately rose to the top of the iTunes charts worldwide and there’s an important reason why the singer-songwriter chose to release both tracks simultaneously

“I think it was quite hard to kind of pinpoint what song to go with to represent the album, so I thought I’d pick two that were kind of opposing ends of the album and release them at the same time,” Sheeran told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“And also, since I’ve been away, the way that albums are being released are now you have to just kind of make up your own rules. There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing and I thought making two double A-side singles with two videos that go to radio at the same time, it’s a talking point. And even if only one of the songs works, it still got people to talk about them.”

“Shape Of You” has an upbeat tempo and was originally written with Rihanna in mind, while “Castle on the Hill,” reflects upon Sheeran’s upbringing in Suffolk, England.

“There’s a lot of positivity in my hometown, but like, there’s also a lot of sadness as well, whether it be people not coming back or people passing away or people not achieving what they could’ve achieved, so I just wanted to touch on it a little bit, I guess.”

