Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Meryl Streep Got Invited To A Mixed Martial Arts Fight

Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille award was the most talked about moment of the 2017 Golden Globes after she called out Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and called mixed martial arts “not the arts”.
Donald Trump fired back at Meryl (he called her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood”), but he wasn’t the only person to respond to her speech.
Scott Coker, president of Bellator MMA, posted an open letter to Meryl on Twitter explaining why mixed martial arts are more than fighting and invited her to attend Bellator MMA fighting championships at The Forum just a couple weeks later.
No word on if Meryl has accepted, but the offer is out there!
Perez also talked about the Golden Globes best and worst dressed, Ryan Gosselin gave a heartfelt acceptance speech while Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech got slammed, 16 people have been arrested for questioning over Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ barbie looks like Justin Bieber, Broadway celebs will host a ‘Concert for America’ on Facebook Live during Trump’s inauguration, Mariah Carey said she’s taking a break to recover from the humiliation of her infamous New Year’s performance, and Chris Brown got banned from a gym after getting into a fight with the owner.
