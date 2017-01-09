Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West Robbery

By Annie Reuter

French police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October. The reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris when five men entered her luxury apartment dressed as law enforcement.

Several of the suspects have records for armed robbery, reports the Guardian. Many were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying. Additionally, money and documents stolen from Kardashian West were found during the police raids.

Kardashian West was alone at the apartment while her German bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was at a club with her sisters. Previous reports indicate the five men threatened the night porter with a knife, forcing him to show them where she was staying.

Millions of dollars in jewelry, cash, and electronics were stolen from the star. On an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West was in tears discussing the robbery. She said she thought the attackers would “shoot me in the back” and that “there was no way out.”

The reality star wasn’t the only one affected by the robbery. Upon learning the news, husband Kanye West immediately dropped his mic mid-show in New York and ended his concert. “I’m sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show,” he said. He then flew out to be with her, eventually canceling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour. A month later, West was hospitalized with exhaustion. Some have speculated that the robbery may have contributed to his breakdown.