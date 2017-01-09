Rich DeMuro Recaps The Best & Worst Of CES 2017

By Sarah Carroll

CES is the one-stop shop to check out all the latest and greatest in gadgets and technology.

Our good friend Rich DeMuro spent last week in Las Vegas trying out all crazy new products, like self-driving cars, wallpaper-thin- TVs, and $800 coffeemakers.

“If you’re in the tech world, you want to be there,” DeMuro told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “Everyone’s there, and that’s the best part about something like…CES. There’s a lot of stuff on display, but it’s really about who you get to see.”

So…what’s worth your money and what is just downright ridiculous? Take a listen to his recap below:

Check out more highlights from CES 2017 on Rich DeMuro’s website, RichOnTech.tv.

