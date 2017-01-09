Win a Trip to X Games Aspen 2017

This week we’re hooking you up with a trip to X Games Aspen 2017! Qualify with a pair of lift tickets SoCal’s Snow Capitol – Big Bear Mountain Resort – home of the first-ever Winter X Games and where tradition meets progression.

Come party at the world’s best winter action sports, music and festival experience, featuring more than 200 of the world’s best athletes throwing down their best tricks in four days of competition for medals and prize money.

X Games Aspen returns to Buttermilk Mountain January 26–29, 2016 with performances by The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy and more!

Listen during the hours listed below, plus ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Monday: 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Tuesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Wednesday: 7a, 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Thursday: 7a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Friday: 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p