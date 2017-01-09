Win WWE Prizes During the Daly Download

This week during the Daly Download, Carson Daly is hooking you up with tickets to some awesome WWE events!

During the 7am Daly Download you could win a pair of tickets to WWE Live Road to WrestleMania on February 19th at the Long Beach Entertainment Center!

During the 9am Daly Download you could win a pair of tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw on February 20th at Staples Center.

See John Cena, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns Plus Many More Of Your Favorite WWE Superstars!

To win, listen for the Top 5 most downloaded songs in LA/OC at 7 & 9am. When you’ve got them all, call us up at 877-971-HITS(4487) and if you’re the correct caller, you win!

Good luck!