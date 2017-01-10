SB 405 Freeway Reopens Following Erratic Police Chase

January 10, 2017 6:46 AM
WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway reopened Tuesday morning after an attempted murder suspect opened fire during an erratic police chase.

According to police, Marcos Tulio Flores, described as a documented gang member, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. by SWAT officers.

The chase unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday on Sherman Way. Flores stopped several times, taunting police, and then headed onto the 101 and 405 freeways.

At one point, SKY2 captured police firing shots at Flores’ vehicle on the freeway.

The pursuit, which came to an end on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Sunset Boulevard offramp, ended shortly after midnight, police said.

