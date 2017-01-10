The Most Annoying Thing About Your Zodiac Sign

By Sarah Carroll

We all enjoy reading our horoscopes to hear the good stuff — When am I going to fall in love? When will I get that much-deserved promotion? And when will I finally win the lottery?

But let’s face it…life isn’t all unicorns and sunshine. There are pros and cons to every zodiac sign.

The lovely people at Elite Daily enlightened us all on the worst traits each astrological sign possesses and it’s pretty darn hilarious.

We started with Carson, who is a Cancer. According to the article, he is “lil whiner!” That’s right, he’s a little crybaby who needs some thicker skin to get through life.

And then there’s Producer Angie. She and her fellow Scorpios have been dubbed petty perverts.

“They hide behind a mask of mystery and secrecy,” the author writes, “trying to hide the obvious fact that they feel unloved, which drives them almost paranoid and leads them to treating their relationships like a series of political power plays.”

Umm…ouch!

Find out what Carson, Producer Angie, and the rest of the morning show had to say about the brutally-honest breakdown and click HERE to check out your own zodiac sign!

