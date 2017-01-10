Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Viall Meets His Match With New Villain Corrine

By Sarah Carroll

It may only be the second week of The Bachelor, but our buddy Booker has managed to offend everyone within a 10-mile radius!

Every week, he treats us to a brutally-honest recap of his favorite dating show and this morning’s report was a doozy.

For those of you just tuning in, this ain’t Nick Viall’s first rodeo. He’s appeared on four Bachelor-franchise shows, so he’s not intimidated by a rabid pack of women vying for his attention.

“I’m a romantic and this guy’s too slutty. He’s like a super slimy Ryan Reynolds,” Booker told Carson Daly. “The problem is, we know it as the viewers.”

You would think the women on the show would be turned off by this, but no sir, they can’t get enough!

It’s pretty clear he’s a villain in sheep’s clothing, but last night, another controversial character emerged.

During the group date, the women dressed up in fluffy, white dresses and pretended to have their wedding pictures taken with Nick…because that’s totally normal for a first date, right?!

Anyway, at one point Corrine got into the pool, whipped off her bikini top, and started making out with Nick in front of all the other contestants. But then it got straight-up weird when she demanded Nick hold her “bosom” à la Janet Jackson’s Rolling Stone cover.

“Here’s the thing,” Booker argued. “I think that she’s the only truly genuine, authentic person on the show because she knows what he is…but she’s got a zero percent chance of ending up with him. Why? Guys will hook up with the exhibitionist, the loud mouth, but what happens at the end? We never marry them, ever!”

So, who does Booker think Nick will actually marry? Listen to the rest of his recap below:

