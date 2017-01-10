Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Selena Gomez And Maluma Are Following Each Other On Instagram

January 10, 2017 12:04 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Blue Ivy Carter, Bobby Brown, Carpool Karaoke, Carrie Fisher, Carson Daly, debbie reynolds, Donald Trump, golden globes, Instagram, James Corden, Jamie Foxx, Jay-Z, Jenna Bush Hager, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, Maluma, Meek Mill, Meryl Streep, nicki minaj, Perez HIilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Pharrell, Selena Gomez, tom hiddleston, twitter, U2, Women's March On Washington

Selenators set Twitter and Instagram on fire when they saw Selena Gomez and Maluma have connected on Instagram.

If you don’t know Maluma, he’s a Columbian singer who recently did a duet with Ricky Martin called “Vente Pa’ Ca” and who many people find to be really ridiculously good looking.

Not only did the two singers follow each other, Maluma liked one of Selena’s photos and she posted a photo captioned with the title of his duet with Ricky Martin.

Some Selenators are hoping for a collab, others are hoping for romance.  Selena is both single and working on new music so only time will tell what their friendship will bring.

Perez also talked about Pharrell forgave Jenna Bush Hager for calling ‘Hidden Figures’ ‘Hidden Fences’, Katy Perry and Zendaya are just two of the celebs who will attend the Women’s March on Washington in DC, Bobby Brown says he’s in good health despite rumors, a fight broke out at Jamie Foxx’s dinner table while he was eating out, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s break up because of the huge fight they got into over her birthday weekend, Lindsay Lohan wiped her Twitter and Instagram accounts for a ‘period of renewal’, Donald Trump said Meryl Streep was one of his favorite actresses in a 2015 interview, Tom Hiddleston called his Golden Globes speech “inelegantly expressed”, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s causes of death were revealed to be a stroke and heart attack, U2 will perform their Joshua Tree album on a Stadium Tour, Carpool Karaoke will feature famous celebs paired together instead of James Corden hosting, Kim Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur was arrested in conjunction with her robbery, Kanye and Jay Z rekindled their friendship at Blue Ivy’s birthday party, and there’s a website that let’s you write fake Donald Trump tweets.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

