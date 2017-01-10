The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: VÉRITÉ

Coming up on The BAE Show, new indie pop girl on the rise.

Tune in Sunday nights at 9pm!

VÉRITÉ

After a decade of waitressing in New York, Kelsey Byrne, who goes by the stage name VÉRITÉ, is finally getting her music noticed. The indie electro pop singer/songwriter ditched Applebee’s and created VÉRITÉ with the money she saved (sorry record labels). Byrne is hands on, like really hands on, she is the one releasing her music, paying the publicist, she’s head of creative but also making the spread sheets. Growing up with a rock n roll dad, staring in an all girl punk band in her teens, and constantly song writing by 16, Byrne has been highly aware of her musical aspirations from a young age. This girl is on the come up, with her strong vocals that are being compared to Lorde and her melody rich jams, she is a shoo-in. You heard it first on The BAE Show.