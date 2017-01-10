This Week in Sports: Home Sweet Home Field Advantage

by Brian Bernstein

NFL Football:

at Houston 27, Oakland 14:

The 2017 NFL playoffs kicked off where it will all end, in Houston.

The Raiders made the type of NFL history you don’t want to make. Connor Cook became the first ever quarterback to make his first career start in a playoff game.

I mean you have to feel a little bad for the silver and black. They were a serious Super Bowl contenders had it not been for a broken leg. But such is sports and Houston’s defensive line made Cook’s first start one to forget.

The score makes the game seem a little closer than it actually was. The Texans controlled the game with the leagues best defense and they got the performance from QB Brock Osweiler they had been hoping for when they signed him to his absurd $72-million contract.

Houston will board a plane and fly to New England next week to take on the heavy favorites, the Patriots.

at Seattle 26, Detroit 6:

The playoffs have not been kind to Detroit, especially road games. Not only have they now lost 11 straight games away from home, the last time they won Dwight Eisenhower was president and gas was 24-cents a gallon.

The pre-game focus for the Lions was on the dislocated middle finger of QB Matt Stafford. Well, I’m sure motor city fans wished the receivers played as well as him because all they did was uncharacteristically dropped passes.

But give the Seahawks defense credit; they held an offense that had eight come-from-behind wins this year in check. Seattle may be the toughest place for opposing teams to win and the 12th man was in full effect in this one.

Seattle will travel to “Hot-lanta” to take on the Falcons.

at Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12:

Pittsburgh and their “terrible towels” seized control of this one early. Antonio Brown took the fifth play from scrimmage 62 yards for a touchdown and the Steelers dominated for 60 minutes.

It wasn’t just Brown that had his way with the Fins, Le’Veon Bell swam circles around the Dolphins setting a Pittsburgh playoff record for most rushing yards in a single game with 167.

The Fins seemed to be unmotivated while the Steelers wanted revenge for a week-6 30-15 trouncing. Miami’s Jay Ajayi rushed for 204 yards in October and the black and yellow had a personal vendetta against him in the rematch. He rushed for 33 yards in Sunday’s playoff loss.

The Steelers will go to Kansas City next week to face the Chiefs.

at Green Bay 38, New York Giants 18:

Well, there seemed to have been a trend here in the Wild Card round. The home teams win, and win big. This game was close until the Giants allowed Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to connect with Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary on the last play of the first half.

The Giants were seen as the Dallas Cowboys biggest challenge, seeing how they beat them twice this season, but they couldn’t make it out of Lambeau Field. I hope the Boys aren’t lactose intolerant because they’re about to face the cheese heads and a red hot Aaron Rodgers who have won seven straight.

On a personal note, I’m starting to think Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the best receiver in the game anymore. Yes, he makes some difficult catches and his tough to guard, but he drops a lot of balls in big games. Maybe his vacation in Miami last Monday was a mistake. Oh well, happy fishing Giants.

Green Bay rides into Dallas to battle the Cowboys.

Los Angeles Clippers (26-14)

Lob City left their six-game losing streak in 2016 where it belongs. They came into the New Year healthier and have turned things around with four straight victories.

Though still missing all-star power forward Blake Griffin, the Clippers are just happy to have J.J Redick and Chris Paul back.

It doesn’t matter how they’ve won or that these wins have come against Phoenix, Memphis, Sacramento, and Miami, the key factor is they’re winning. They may not look like it, but these games against sub-par teams are the perfect remedy to get back to that winning form for a struggling club.

The Clippers will rest up this week with only two games against Orlando and LA, both at home.

Los Angeles Lakers (12-26):

The Lakers, like the Clippers, have left the month of December in 2016. After going 2-15, this young team has regained their swagger that had everyone excited about the team’s future back in November.

The purple and gold have won three of their last four and have finally gotten healthy. Their biggest concern now turns to learning how to close out games. They’re consistently obtaining leads late in the fourth but fade in the final minutes. Once they figure out how to close out games they will become a force to be reckoned with.

The Lakers play Portland, San Antonio, LA, and Detroit this week.