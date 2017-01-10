Trending Forward: What That Mouth Do?

Happy Holidays! I hope you had a good break. But now, everyone’s getting back to work/ school, just back in the normal routine… and you wanna switch it up or get people to notice something new! Well, the first place a lot of people look at is the mouth. Their lips, their teeth… everything.

ALEX: I love to impress with my mouth (ha ha)

OPHI: No, you did not just say that LOL

ALEX: I did haha anddd the first thing I think of is whitening. Teeth whitening is an amazing invention. This Christmas, I got Hi Smile. Super dope and easy to use. It’s a 10 minute process that you do for 10 days, and you watch as your smile gets brighter. Check them out on Instagram

Okay the second thing, a little more on the risky side… teeth gems. I got mine done at GBY Beauty and basically, you can choose crystals or diamonds, and you get them glued on to your teeth. You can do as many as you want.. I chose 2 and on my vampire teeth. Some places have little symbols like a money sign or whatever, but they’re pretty cheap and will last about 3 months with the proper care.

Shout out to Elyse for taking care of me! Make sure you check them out on their website and Instagram.

OPHI: Girl, you’re killing me today! Is that the next big thing?! Let me know if they have braces gems. I’m really starting to despise my braces now. LOL

ANYWAY, I wanted to focus on everyday care and look for lips. You see I got this new lip balm for Christmas, too, from a coworker here at AMP actually. It’s Smith’s Rosebud Salve. It has simple ingredients and essential oils. It does a great job in moisturizing and conditioning your lips, it smells yummy, and gives your lips a natural shine. If that’s not enough to impress you, know that it has a multiple use and that it also works to condition your skin (no more ashy knuckles and elbows). I don’t know why it took so long for me to find this gem (it’s been out for over a century!) but I needed to tell you guys just in case you’ve been left out too!

ALEX: Whaaaat, let me try it.

OPHI: Here!

ALEX: You right. You right. I got them baby hands now.

OPHI: Told ya! Also, I wanted to share my favorite everyday lipstick. I stuffed everyone’s stocking with one of these. It’s MAC’s ‘Whirl’ lipstick – it’s a “dirty rose” color with a matte finish. This color is so beautiful and it’s enough to look natural, yet done up. You could wear it to the park or to a club. No boundaries. Seriously perfect for everyday. It’s one of the mattes that still runs smooth and doesn’t dry your lips out. Best part is – it really goes with every skin tone and type. Try it and tell me what you think!

PRODUCTS:

MAC Lipstick in ‘Whirl’ (Matte) – $17

Smith’s Rosebud Salve – $6