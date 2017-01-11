Chance The Rapper Builds Castle for Daugther

By Radio.com Staff

What is Chance The Rapper up to this afternoon? Building a castle for his daughter.

“I’m building a castle for my daughter,” Chance tweeted. Later he shared a video update which confirmed that progress on the playhouse was indeed being made.

“You may be wondering why I have this expensive Versace throw right here,” says Chance. “It’s because my baby is delicate, she get off the slide, she gotta land in that plush baby.” Safety first.

Check out both tweets below.

I'm building a castle for my daughter —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 11, 2017