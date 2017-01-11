Question Mark Cleaned From Mariah Carey’s Star On Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been cleaned up after a question mark was written on the star.

The vandalism was reported to police Sunday night after it was learned that someone on Instagram was claiming responsibility for the action, said Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The vandalism was a question mark written on the star after the singer’s name, Martinez said.

An image of the vandalism was first posted by Instagram user @sirenofla. Later images of the vandalized star reposted to Instagram showed the original caption said, “My first graffiti ever and it was totally worth it.”

Poor @mariahcarey !!! Her ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was VANDALIZED🙀 #mariah #mariahcarey #mimi #lambs #deesdirt #deegarciaradio A photo posted by dee garcia (@deegarciaradio) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

