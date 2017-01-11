Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: ‘Urban Myths’ Trailer Reveals Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando went on a road trip together after the September 11th terror attacks – That’s just one of the stories what will be covered in ‘Urban Myths’.

The British film already caught heat for casting a white actor (Joseph Fiennes) to play Michael Jackson. Now the trailer has revealed how the iconic African-American entertainer will look in the film, and people are not happy about it.

Critics say the make up on Joseph Fiennes looks nothing like Michael and makes him look like a poorly made wax figure come to life. Watch the trailer below and see what you link:

Perez also talked about Charlotte Church turning down the invite to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration by calling him a tyrant, Moby said he will DJ at Trump’s inauguration if he releases his tax returns, Ivanka Trump quit the Trump Organization after her husband was appointed to be a Senior White House adviser, Bill O’Reilly secretly settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, critics came at Obama for crying during his Presidential Farewell speech, Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got vandalized, the Kardashian’s DASH store got robbed, Fetty Wap’s lawyers are ready to take action against anyone involved in leaking his sex tape, Ray J is suing Celebrity Big Brother for not letting him back into the house after he left to go to the dentist, Fifth Harmony will perform for the first time as a quartet at the People’s Choice Awards, and Kirsten Dunst is engaged to her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles