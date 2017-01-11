What To Do With All Your Unwanted Gift Cards

By Sarah Carroll

The holidays are over, but we’re willing to bet you still have a ton of gift cards lying around that you’ll never use.

Sometimes it’s because it’s from a store you’ll never go to and other times, it’s because you only have a couple bucks left on the balance.

Whatever the reason, it’s annoying! You don’t want to throw away free money…so what are you supposed to do?

That’s what Carson and Producer Angie asked earlier this morning.

Turns out you DO have a few options. A couple of our loyal listeners called into 97.1 AMP Radio with some clutch advice.

Coinstar Exchange: Coinstar is best-known for converting your loose change into dollars, but they also have a chain of kiosks that accepts gift cards from over 150 well-known stores and restaurants. Click HERE to learn more about the program and where to find a kiosk near you. Square Reader: According to one of our callers, this hack works for American Express and Visa gift cards only. Simply order a free Square reader that attaches to your Apple or Android smartphone or tablet. Swipe the card and then it deposits the remaining balance right into your bank account.

Do you have any tips for what to do with your unused gift cards? Give us a holler!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram