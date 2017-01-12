Bumble Dating App Launches Video Stories

By Sarah Carroll

You love dating apps and you love Snapchat, so why not combine them both?

Starting soon, you can get the best of both worlds on Bumble. The popular app is rolling out a new feature called BumbleVID that will allow its users to post unlimited 10-second videos that disappear within 24 hours.

These short clips can be viewed by anyone who comes across your profile while swiping. You’ll be able to draw on your videos, and eventually, Bumble will offer filters and geotags.

You can add pre-recorded to videos to your profile as well, but only if they were recorded within the past 24 hours. And just like on Snapchat and Instagram, you’ll be able to see how many people watched your video and who they are.

You must be photo-verified on Bumble to use the new feature.

I just so happened to meet Cornfed on Bumble, so naturally, Carson and Producer Angie wanted to get my thoughts on this latest update. Take a listen below:

