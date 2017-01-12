Bumble Dating App Launches Video Stories

January 12, 2017 7:07 AM
Filed Under: Apps, Bumble, dating, love, Relationships, technology

By Sarah Carroll

You love dating apps and you love Snapchat, so why not combine them both?

Starting soon, you can get the best of both worlds on Bumble. The popular app is rolling out a new feature called BumbleVID that will allow its users to post unlimited 10-second videos that disappear within 24 hours.

These short clips can be viewed by anyone who comes across your profile while swiping. You’ll be able to draw on your videos, and eventually, Bumble will offer filters and geotags.

You can add pre-recorded to videos to your profile as well, but only if they were recorded within the past 24 hours. And just like on Snapchat and Instagram, you’ll be able to see how many people watched your video and who they are.

You must be photo-verified on Bumble to use the new feature.

I just so happened to meet Cornfed on Bumble, so naturally, Carson and Producer Angie wanted to get my thoughts on this latest update. Take a listen below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live