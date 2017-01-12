Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake Gave JLo A $100,000 Necklace

We all know JLo’s love don’t cost a thing, but the diamond necklace Drake gave her doesn’t hurt.

The two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, but between the cute photos and New Year’s date, it would be a surprise if they aren’t an item.

When they rang in 2017 together, Jennifer Lopez wore a delicate necklace with pear cut diamonds arranged into star shapes. She’s posted more pictures on Instagram while wearing her new bling, so clearly she’s a big fan of the gift.

Now the price tag for the gift has surfaced, and it cost a cool $100,000.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles