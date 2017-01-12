Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake Gave JLo A $100,000 Necklace

January 12, 2017 12:25 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
We all know JLo’s love don’t cost a thing, but the diamond necklace Drake gave her doesn’t hurt.

The two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, but between the cute photos and New Year’s date, it would be a surprise if they aren’t an item.

When they rang in 2017 together, Jennifer Lopez wore a delicate necklace with pear cut diamonds arranged into star shapes.  She’s posted more pictures on Instagram while wearing her new bling, so clearly she’s  a big fan of the gift.

Now the price tag for the gift has surfaced, and it cost a cool $100,000.

Perez also talked about photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out surfaced, Kellyanne Conway got into it with Anderson Cooper, Steve Wonder serenaded Michelle Obama, FOX News’ Shepard Smith defended CNN after Trump called the network “fake news” in his press conference, Penthouse is offering $1 million for the tapes of Donald Trump’s #GoldenShowerGate, Caitlyn Jenner will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, Will Smith will star in a live-action version of Disney’s ‘Dumbo’, Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on social media after photos surfaced of Selena kissing The Weeknd, Kim Kardashian can’t get her stolen necklace back, Kim Kardashian taught a make-up Master Class in Dubai, Joaquin Pheonix and Rooney Mara are a couple, and Lee Daniels is in talks to star in an ‘Empire’ spin-off.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

