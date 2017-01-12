The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Dillon Francis & Zara Larsson

By Desiree Bibayan

Tune into The BAE Show Sunday at 9pm to hear new music from Dillon Francis & Zara Larsson.

DILLON FRANCIS

LA native, Dillon Francis is one of the most well known names in EDM right now not to mention maybe the funniest. The fiery DJ & producer first gained attention for his house reggae style of music called Moombahton but became a musical sensation after collabing with Diplo. Still dropping the occasion Moombahton banger, Francis has a wide range of genres he produces and mixes, including hip hop, trap, and even pop. He has created music with the best like DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Skrillex, and Calvin Harris, he even claims to be working with G-Eazy on a new track that we cannot wait for! It’s hard not to be drawn to Francis, his social media is filled with good vibes and silly jokes. He comes off as unjaded by the industry and on his website you can make him go vegan for a year for 100k or if that is out of your price range, you can have the man prank call your enemy for 2k. How could you not love him!?

ZARA LARSSON

“I bet it looks like I just blew up…but that’s not really how it works,” Zara Larsson candidly tells it. The Swedish 19 year old has been pursuing music since she was 10 years old with idles like Beyoncé. Today, she is still blown away by Queen Bey, but she has made some serious progress. You probably have sung her hit, “Never Forget You” out your car window, or possibly at an AMP Radio Topless Summer Pool Party. Yes, we got to meet Zara Larsson before her pool side performance, and yes, she is just as painfully charming and truly talented as you think! Categorized somewhere in the electro pop music world, Larsson has some undeniable powerful vocals that are taking her places. Her album is expected to drop sometime this month!