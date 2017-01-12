Is The Weeknd Infatuated with Selena Gomez or Selena Quintanilla-Pérez?

Whose posterior inspired the Weeknd's latest single? January 12, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, The Weeknd

By Radio.com Staff

The Weeknd’s current single “Party Monster” name checks a Selena, but which one?

Related: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Music’s Next Power Couple?

In the song, the singer covets a woman who has an “ass shaped like Selena.” In light of the recent photos which show The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, kissing Selena Gomez many have wondered if the song is about her.

However, others argue that Tesfaye is name checking Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the slain Mexican superstar.

At the time of publication Genius identifies the woman in question as Gomez, Clifford Stumme of The Pop Song Professor identifies Abel’s Selena as Pérez.

So far the Weeknd has been mum on the subject; we await his answer with bated breath.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live