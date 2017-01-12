Is The Weeknd Infatuated with Selena Gomez or Selena Quintanilla-Pérez?

By Radio.com Staff

The Weeknd’s current single “Party Monster” name checks a Selena, but which one?

In the song, the singer covets a woman who has an “ass shaped like Selena.” In light of the recent photos which show The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, kissing Selena Gomez many have wondered if the song is about her.

However, others argue that Tesfaye is name checking Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the slain Mexican superstar.

At the time of publication Genius identifies the woman in question as Gomez, Clifford Stumme of The Pop Song Professor identifies Abel’s Selena as Pérez.

So far the Weeknd has been mum on the subject; we await his answer with bated breath.