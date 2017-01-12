What Advice Would You Give Your 18-Year-Old Self?

January 12, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: adult, advice, teen, victoria beckham

By Sarah Carroll

Victoria Beckham recently wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self that was published by Vogue.

Among the highlights? Regrets about her boob job, makeup tips, and relationship advice.

“On boyfriends and lasting love: learn more about football, especially the offside rule,” she wrote. “And yes, love at first sight does exist.”

That got all of us wondering…what do we wish we had known when we were awkward teenagers?

Both Carson and Producer Angie had major regrets about their personalized license plates (shout out to WHITE ICE & PARTY48!).

Carson also came to realize that he didn’t need to go to Vegas EVERY weekend and Angie discovered later in life to steer clear of sun-in!

Personally, I learned the hard way to just say no to SoCo. You’ll regret drinking that every time! Another pro-tip? Stop being a little jerk and enjoy the time you spend with your family. Once you grow up, it’ll never be the same.

We weren’t the only ones dropping the knowledge this morning. A bunch of you listeners called in this morning with some spot-on advice. Take a listen!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live