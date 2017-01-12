What Advice Would You Give Your 18-Year-Old Self?

By Sarah Carroll

Victoria Beckham recently wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self that was published by Vogue.

Among the highlights? Regrets about her boob job, makeup tips, and relationship advice.

“On boyfriends and lasting love: learn more about football, especially the offside rule,” she wrote. “And yes, love at first sight does exist.”

That got all of us wondering…what do we wish we had known when we were awkward teenagers?

Both Carson and Producer Angie had major regrets about their personalized license plates (shout out to WHITE ICE & PARTY48!).

Carson also came to realize that he didn’t need to go to Vegas EVERY weekend and Angie discovered later in life to steer clear of sun-in!

Personally, I learned the hard way to just say no to SoCo. You’ll regret drinking that every time! Another pro-tip? Stop being a little jerk and enjoy the time you spend with your family. Once you grow up, it’ll never be the same.

We weren’t the only ones dropping the knowledge this morning. A bunch of you listeners called in this morning with some spot-on advice. Take a listen!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram