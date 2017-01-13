Halsey Goes Sultry on ‘Not Afraid Anymore’ for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

The track has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths. January 13, 2017 8:01 AM
By Amanda Wicks

Halsey is just one of many big names contributing to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and now her sultry song “Not Afraid Anymore” is available to stream.

Like so many of the hit singles that emerged from the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack in 2015, Halsey’s contribution has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths.

She lets her voice rip on the chorus, climbing to its fullest breath. “So touch me like you never/ And push me like you never/ And touch me like you never/ Cuz I am not afraid, I am not afraid anymore,” she sings on the chorus, her voice pushing each concluding word to its limit.

Halsey follows Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s collaboration, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the series’ latest soundtrack installment with John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and more contributing songs yet to come.

Listen to “Not Afraid Anymore” below.

 

