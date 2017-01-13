Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Pen Letter To Obama Daughters

By Sarah Carroll

Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush know what life is like after living in the White House – and now they’re sharing their advice with the next outgoing family – The Obamas.

“You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years,” they wrote in an open letter to Malia and Sasha.

Hager is now a correspondent for the TODAY Show and Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps.

“Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change,” they advised.

The Bush daughters also took a moment to poke fun at themselves.

“Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes—you are allowed to.”

