Kesha is Collaborating with Eagles of Death Metal

By Amanda Wicks

Kesha is collaborating with the rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

The pop singer has been teasing fans lately about working on new music, and she continued that trend today (Jan. 13) when she shared a very interesting photo. Kesha posted a pic on Instagram that showed her booked into the studio with Eagles of Death Metal.

In the caption, she gushed about working with musicians she had long admired. “Dreams you’ve had since you were 14 years old actually coming true can be even better than you imagined very very rarely. today was one of those extremely rare and surreal days that makes life worth f—ing sticking around for,” she wrote, “thank you @eodmofficial @fatherbadass@itookthisphoto I love you guys so so much. today ruled.”

Besides Eagles of Death Metal, it would appear that Kesha has a firm appreciation for rock in all its forms. In December, she opened up about her dream collaborations to Billboard. “I’d love to collaborate with Mick Jagger, David Byrne, Bob Dylan and Neil Young,” she admitted. “A girl can dream!”