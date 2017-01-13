Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

Lamar Odom’s ready to talk about his struggle with substance abuse, a very public battle he’s been fighting ever since an overdose had him fighting for his life in 2015.

In a commercial for an upcoming episode of ‘The Doctors’, host Travis Stork asked Lamar Odom what exactly he has his sights set on going forward now that he’s finished a 35 day stay in rehab. Lamar answered, “I want my wife back”.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian married in 2009 after dating for one month. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 and is currently dating Tristan Thompson.

Perez also talked about Paul Anka and a Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, over one thousand bus permits have been filed for the Women’s March on Washington, Child Protective Services investigated Robin Thicke for allegedly intensely spanking his son, Jaden Smith said he’s moving out of LA after he failed his driver’s test, Taco Bell is going to have a taco shell made out of fried chicken, Soulja Boy’s house got robbed, Selena Gomez shared a sexy photo bearing her butt, the Urban Myths’ pulled the plug on their Michael Jackson story after huge backlash, Reese Witherspoon said she was going to play Merida in Brave but couldn’t do a Scottish accent, and American Horror Story got renewed through 2019.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles