Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

January 13, 2017 12:48 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: american horror story, Brave, Carson Daly, Donald Trump, Jaden Smith, Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Michael Jackson, Paula Anka, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Reese Witherspoon, Robin Thicke, Selena Gomez, Soulja Boy, Taco Bell, Women's March On Washington

Lamar Odom’s ready to talk about his struggle with substance abuse, a very public battle he’s been fighting ever since an overdose had him fighting for his life in 2015.

In a commercial for an upcoming episode of ‘The Doctors’, host Travis Stork asked Lamar Odom what exactly he has his sights set on going forward now that he’s finished a 35 day stay in rehab. Lamar answered, “I want my wife back”.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian married in 2009 after dating for one month. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 and is currently dating Tristan Thompson.

Perez also talked about Paul Anka and a Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, over one thousand bus permits have been filed for the Women’s March on Washington, Child Protective Services investigated Robin Thicke for allegedly intensely spanking his son, Jaden Smith said he’s moving out of LA after he failed his driver’s test, Taco Bell is going to have a taco shell made out of fried chicken, Soulja Boy’s house got robbed, Selena Gomez shared a sexy photo bearing her butt, the Urban Myths’ pulled the plug on their Michael Jackson story after huge backlash, Reese Witherspoon said she was going to play Merida in Brave but couldn’t do a Scottish accent, and American Horror Story got renewed through 2019.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live