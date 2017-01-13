The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Snakehips & MØ

By Desiree Bibayan

Two wildly different artist come together to make a love song you won’t be able to get out of your head.

SNAKEHIPS & MØ

UK electric duo, Snakehips paired up with rising indie pop star, MØ to make a song you won’t forget. “Don’t Leave” shows off the catchy and powerful beats Snakehips can produce while MØ’s vocals are beautifully delicate yet strong. Both artist have collabed with other music industry pros but “Don’t Leave” is next level, it commands your attention. It’s the love song that speaks to our generation; the directionless hot mess who is undoubtedly head over heels in love. Pure ecstatic joy mixed with heartbreak created by Snakehips and MØ ♥