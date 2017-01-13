The Chainsmokers Are Taking Their Moms To The GRAMMY Awards

By Sarah Carroll

2016 was a breakout year for The Chainsmokers and they’re planning to celebrate their hard-earned success at the GRAMMY Awards with two women very near and dear to their hearts — their moms.

“It was a huge fight in my family, actually, and my girlfriend. It was a big battle.” Alex Pall revealed to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“I mean my mom, she just has like 50 years on my girlfriend! My girlfriend is amazing. I wish we could all sit together, I mean honestly. But it was funny because she was like, ‘Really?’ and I was like, ‘Uh, duh! She brought me into this world! Like, what were you expecting?'”

The DJs are nominated for three awards, including Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording, and Best Pop Duo/Group for “Closer” featuring Halsey.

“Closer” spent 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year and they’re hoping to repeat that feat with their brand new single, “Paris.”

“The song’s really more of a metaphor than an actual location,” Pall explained. “It’s not about the city of Paris, you know, exactly. It’s not about Mexico. It’s about kind of escaping your reality, or believing you’re escaping your reality…Paris is this really romantic city. You can kind of visualize it…When someone says the name, all these landmarks and places and this feeling comes to mind.”

“And the song was written in Sweden,” Drew Taggart, who also sings lead vocals on the track, added.

The Chainsmokers are just one of the many artists these days choosing to release standalone singles instead of full albums, and they say that’s because streaming has changed the music business as we know it.

“People’s attention spans are much shorter. There’s so much music coming out every Friday,” Pall admitted. “But at the end of the day, you know, we’re still artists and a lot of us still have a vision and a message that we want to send and you can only do that, you know, with an album. I think you just have to be strategic about that and the key, at least for us, is just staying visible and staying in people’s faces and not doing something successful and then taking six months off to figure out what’s next.”

So, how will The Chainsmokers outdo themselves in 2017? They’ve been spotted in studio with the likes of Chris Martin, Bono, Ryan Tedder, Weezer, Linkin Park, and Big Sean, but they’re not ready to reveal any all-star collaborations quite yet.

“We’re very secretive about that stuff. But I will say that we have some people that we’re working with that if we said the names, you would be surprised and excited. But they’re all people that you’d be like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense.’ You know what I mean? It’s no one that’s completely out of left field. It’s people we admire greatly and songwriters that I think are incredible and have incredible voices.”

