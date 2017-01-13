WATCH: Michelle Obama Writes Thank You Notes With Jimmy Fallon

By Sarah Carroll

First Lady Michelle Obama only has a few days left in the White House, but she found time to swing by The Tonight Show for one last interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The duo sat down to write a few thank you notes, including one to her hubby, President Obama.

“Thank you, Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck – but my very own silver fox,” she quipped.

But she wasn’t the only one delivering smooth one-liners.

“Thank you Mrs. Obama for always promoting physical fitness,” Fallon began. “And hey, since you like exercise so much, how about running for president?”

Musical guest Stevie Wonder also went out of his way to thank FLOTUS for her eight years of service. He serenaded her with a special medley of “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour.”

Check it out below!

