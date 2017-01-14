The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Bryson Tiller & Big Sean

By Desiree Bibayan

The latest music that isn’t playing on air yet. Bryson Tiller & Big Sean happily surprise us with their newest tracks.

Sundays at 9pm on The BAE Show!

BRYSON TILLER

Somber and heavy with a sexy vibe is what Bryson Tiller is bringing to the table. The new singers, rapper, and songwriter has the eloquent mature tone of someone who has lived a million lives but is only 24. Things happened fast for Tiller, friends let him borrow money to record “Don’t” and surprisingly to himself, it was a SoundCloud triumph. He suddenly went from from sleeping in his car and working at Papa Johns to being contacted by Drake and Timbaland. Tiller’s latest track, “Let Me Explain” has a signature Bryson Tiller feel that is the perfect balance between what he calls trap and hip hop influences R&B. It’s heavy and draws you in to press repeat endless amount of times.

BIG SEAN

2017 is going to be a busy year for Big Sean. The Detroit rapper is releasing his 4th album this February and also plans on dropping another album with his side collaborative project with girlfriend Jhene Aiko, Twenty88. The duo is amazing, their voices compliment each other in an effortless manner but Big Sean as an artist can stand on his own. He’s worked with a ridiculously long line of impressive artist like Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and that’s not even naming them all. Big Sean isn’t only about music though, his fashion style is slowly becoming somewhat iconic as seen in his recent music videos like, “Bounce Back” and “Moves,” not to mention he just joined the Puma family. Big Seans I Decided Tour starts this March!