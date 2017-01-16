Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Katy Perry Hosted A Suprise Birthday Party For Orlando Bloom

January 16, 2017 11:39 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Orlando Bloom turned 40 this year and Katy Perry was totally on top of the birthday celebration.

Katy surprised Orlando with a surprise party in Palm Springs, complete with custom Orland Bloom onsies and Orlando’s mom!

Orlando posted a photo on Instagram of the moment he saw his mom and Katy shared a video on Snapchat of Orlando blowing out the candles on his custom two-tier cake, complete with a giant owl topper.

Perez also talked about Miley Cyrus hosted a weed-themed party for Liam Hemsworth, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber went out again, Donald Trump is paying people to fill seats at his Inauguration, American Apparel is closing all its stores, Disney said it won’t use a digitized Carrie Fisher in the remaining Star Wars films, Jessica Alba threw a PJ and game night birthday party for her husband, Steve Harvey met with Donald Trump, Blac Chyna’s old felony drug charges got dropped, nude photos of two Teen Wolf stars leaked, Jennifer Holiday backed out of performing at Trump’s Inauguration and apologized to the LGBTQ community, Ringling Brothers Circus is closing for good after 146 years, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are engaged, and former Miss Hungary says Donald Trump grabbed her and tried to sleep with her while she was competing with Miss Universe.

