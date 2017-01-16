This Week in Sports: That’s Why We Call it Football

by Brian Bernstein

NFL:

at Atlanta 36, Seattle 20:

Look in the sky! It’s Superman! No it’s a plane! No, it’s… two birds fighting. Atlanta’s quarterback Matt Ryan was finally able to shake off his playoff demons against the Seahawks by connecting with eight different receivers, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns, as the Falcons soared to a birth in the NFC Championship.

Despite Seattle taking an early 10-7 lead, the momentum drastically turned when Russell Wilson’s foot was stepped on by his right guard resulting in a safety, cutting the lead to one.

The legion of boom never really lowered the boom on the Falcons Saturday giving up 422 yards of total offense.

As a result, Seattle was sent packing and the Falcons will face off against the Green Bay Packers Sunday for what will be the final game ever played in the Georgia Dome.

at New England 34, Houston 16:

Yes, for a minute this game was looking like an upset could be looming, but seriously; did you really think the Patriots were in any real danger of losing to the Texans?

Hey, I give the Texans credit for fighting back valiantly after an early 14-3 deficit, but everyone in the world knew Brock Osweiler wasn’t going to got shot-for-shot with Tom Brady. Get real. Sure, the Texans defensive line appeared to be having its way with the Pats O-line, but it was only a matter of time before Bill Belichick made the necessary adjustments.

In the end, the 16-point favorites wore out the underdogs and took the victory. The Patriots will host the Steelers in their sixth straight AFC Championship game.

at Dallas 31, Green Bay 34:

A 51-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game to win and move on to the NFC Championship game? No problem. Oh wait, even though I made it Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tried icing me by calling a timeout and now I have to it again? Psh! Ain’t no thing, is probably what Packers kicker Mason Crosby said.

In the best game of the playoffs thus far, the Cowboys gave everything they had agaisnt the hottest team in the league. Not only did they come back from 15-points down, they answered a field goal of their own with 35 seconds left to tie the game at 31.

The rookies played exceptionally well in their playoff debuts. Qb Dak Prescott went 24/38 for 302 yards with three passing TD’s and once interception, while Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 22 times for 125 yards. Dez Bryant even had nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, but MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers proved to be too much.

In the end, it was Rodgers’ 36-yard pass with three seconds left that allowed the Packers to book their flight to Atlanta and to play the Falcons on Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl.

at Kansas City 16, Pittsburgh 18:

I mean, it is why we call it football, right? Tonight’s game ball goes to the right foot of Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. He scored every single point for the black and yellow making all six attempts. If you’re good at math, you’ll notice the Steelers won without scoring a touchdown.

Can you believe Le’Veon Bell didn’t even score? And he rushed for 170 yards! Yeah, I know. And yet this game came down to the wire. It basically ended on a holding call by tackle Eric Fisher, the first overall selection in the 2013 draft.

After Spencer Ware’s 1-yard touchdown run cut the Steelers lead to 18-16, KC’s two-point attempt to tie was initially successful, but Fisher’s holding penalty backed them up to the 12-yard line where their next try was unsuccessful.

It’s probably a good thing too, that is for the NFL and television networks, because Pittsburgh seems to be the best option to beat the Patriots.

So stay tuned and all our answers will be revealed Sunday in Foxborough.

Los Angeles Lakers (15-30):

It’s hard not to get frustrated with this young purple and gold squad because they have been competitive in so many games. However, learning how to win is not an easy task, and it takes loosing time and time again to finally understand how to win. But at the end of the day, Lakers fans need to remember that this team is young and already better than last year’s team.

The Lakers won 17 total games last year, they’re already at 15. That’s amazing. However, in their previous few games they have shown just how far away they are to raising another championship banner. In two of those games, they played the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers, both title contending teams who took the Lakers apart.

Now, they did beat the Clippers back on Christmas day, but they were missing three key players, Chris Paul, J.J Redick, and Blake Griffin, and Saturday’s rematch didn’t go the way Lakers fans hoped.

Now the playoffs are not far fetched. All they need to do is beat the middle and bottom tier teams and they could slip in as the eight seed.

Los Angeles Clippers (28-14)

The Clippers have finally gotten back on track to their winning ways. After suffering injuries to three key players, Paul, Griffin, and Redick, the Clippers can start focusing on the end game again.

Paul and Redick have returned but Griffin remains a mystery. He did go through an extensive pre-game workout Saturday, which shows sign of a return soon, but until he dresses they will need to rely on team play to makeup for his absence.

Lob City has a very easy week coming up with Oklahoma City on Monday followed by Minnesota and Denver. Look for them to continue rolling until their match-up next week with Golden State.