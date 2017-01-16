Win Lift Tickets to Snow Valley Mountain Resort During the Daly Download

January 16, 2017 5:00 AM

This week during the Daly Download, Carson Daly is hooking you up with a four pack of lift tickets to Snow Valley Mountain Resort. Snow Valley offers skiing, snowboarding, and sledding on 240 skiable acres. Enjoy three terrain parks and four restaurants, plus the longest downhill sled ride in Southern California.

Snow Valley is the Snowfall Capital of Southern California.

To win, listen at 7 & 9am for the Top 5 most downloaded songs in LA/OC. When you’ve got them all, call us up at 877-971-HITS(4487). If you’re the correct caller, you win.

You can also ENTER TO WIN A PAIR HERE.

Good luck!

