Angry Customer Crashes SUV Into T-Mobile Store

January 17, 2017 7:56 AM
stupid criminals, stupid news, t-mobile

By Sarah Carroll

There are few things more annoying than a cracked iPhone screen, but one woman took things a little too far when T-Mobile refused to fix hers for free.

Shinobia Montoria Wright has been accused of driving her SUV into a Florida T-Mobile store, smashing glass display cases with a squeegee, and attacking a store employee. She told police she was having a “bad day.”

You might be asking yourself…why was she having a not-so-great day?

Just one day prior to the incident, Wright visited the T-Mobile store asking employees to exchange her cracked iPhone. When they told her no, she added it was her birthday and she was going to “bug out” if the matter wasn’t resolved.

Check out footage of Wright driving into the store below:

In case you were wondering, the 26-year-old was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery, battery, burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.

