Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Welcome To The Corinne Show

January 17, 2017 9:37 AM
By Sarah Carroll

Nick is the one trying to find love on The Bachelor, but let’s be honest, it’s all about Corinne!

The newly-crowned villain first raised eyebrows last week when she went topless in the pool with Nick, but she upped the ante last night with the ol’ trench coat and whip cream trick.

She also didn’t win over any skeptics when she revealed she has her own nanny back at home. No, she’s not a mother. The 24-year-old grown woman just needs someone to make her bed every morning and whip up her precious cheese pasta…duh!

Well, you best believe our resident Bachelor expert Booker had some choice words to share after Monday night’s episode.

“She’s just nuts,” Booker told Carson earlier this morning. “She shows up to meet Nick in a trench coat, okay? And a can of whip cream, which by the way, is kind of hot if you’re dating a guy, not when you’re chasing a guy. When you’re chasing a guy, it’s a little stalker-ish.”

Listen to the rest of his recap below:

