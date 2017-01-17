Macklemore Teases Kesha Collaboration

By Amanda Wicks

Kesha has been hard at work on new music, teasing collaborations with an unnamed GRAMMY-award winning producer and rock band Eagles of Death Metal. Now it looks as though she’s been working with none other than Macklemore.

Macklemore aka Ben Haggerty, posted a picture of the two on Instagram. In the shot, Kesha leans against his shoulder while he sports bejeweled sunglasses. Macklemore didn’t say much by way of a caption, but he did include emojis of a crystal ball and a tiger.

So what do Macklemore and Eagles of Death Metal have in common besides working with Kesha? It looks like they’re helping her achieve a better balance to her music. In an interview she gave in October 2016, Kesha detailed how she wanted her new music to show off her softer and rock ‘n’ roll sides. “To this day, I’ve never released a single that’s a true ballad, and I feel like those are the songs that balance out the perception of you, because you can be a fun girl,” she said. “You can go and have a crazy night out, but you also, as a human being, have vulnerable emotions. You have love.”