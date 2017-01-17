Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Justin Bieber Thinks Selena Gomez Is Using The Weeknd

January 17, 2017 12:38 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Justin Bieber is throwing shade at Selena Gomez after photos surfaced of her making out with The Weeknd in LA.

According to Selly’s ex, she’s just using The Weeknd to promote the music she’s working on in the studio.

Selena Gomez is supposedly working on a track with The Weeknd. In the past, she has been subject to rumors that she dates men who she wants to collaborate with.

However, but it could also be that Justin still hasn’t gotten over Selena.

Perez also talked about Donald Trump boasting about people supposedly flooding DC for his inauguration, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are going to therapy after custody drama, today is Betty White’s 95th birthday, Meghan Markle met Kate Middleton, Ed Sheeran said he gained and lost 50 pounds while on his break from social media, the Bruce Springsteen tribute band are no longer on the list of confirmed performers for Trump’s inauguration, Diego Luna is dating Suki Waterhouse, Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day got engaged and will have a reality show about their wedding, and the White House responded to reports Trump is trying to kick press out of the White House.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

