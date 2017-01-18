Expedia Study Reveals The Most Annoying Things People Do On Planes

January 18, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: airplane, Expedia, plane, travel

By Sarah Carroll

When it comes to flying on airplanes, we’re all in this together.

Us 100 or so people have to share a very small space together, so the least we can all do is be courteous to each other.

But as many of us know, that just doesn’t happen!

You know who I’m talking about…that one guy who hogs the armrests? He’s the worst! Or how about that lady who talks loudly on her cell phone before take-off. Can’t that call wait?!

Expedia just released its Annual Airline Etiquette Study, and it’s full of faux pas that annoy the heck out of us.

Seat kickers topped the list, followed by inattentive parents, smelly passengers, people who talk loudly or listen to loud music, passengers who get too drunk, and seatmates who won’t stop talking to you.

Carson spends a lot of time on airplanes, and he had a few more additions to make to the list. But even he couldn’t believe the story one of our loyal listeners shared with us.

Hear all about the flight from hell below!

