Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: NFL Denies Politics Are Off Limits During Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show

Any rumors that Lady Gaga was told not to get political during her Super Bowl Halftime show are not true, according to the NFL.

The NFL’s Senior Vice President of Communications put out an official statement calling the rumors “unsourced nonsense”. The statement continued saying, “The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it.”

Although their statement drove home the Super Bowl’s ability to bring people together, Lady Gaga was a very vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election and is definitely not afraid to make a statement.

One thing is for sure – she has been hard at work on her 12-minute set, going so far as to build a dancefloor in her backyard so she and her crew can practice. So far, ‘Bad Romance’ is confirmed to be on the setlist but there have been no special guests announced.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles