Perez Hilton's Daily Update: NFL Denies Politics Are Off Limits During Lady Gaga's Halftime Show

January 18, 2017
Any rumors that Lady Gaga was told not to get political during her Super Bowl Halftime show are not true, according to the NFL.

The NFL’s Senior Vice President of Communications put out an official statement calling the rumors “unsourced nonsense”.  The statement continued saying, “The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it.”

Although their statement drove home the Super Bowl’s ability to bring people together, Lady Gaga was a very vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election and is definitely not afraid to make a statement.

One thing is for sure – she has been hard at work on her 12-minute set, going so far as to build a dancefloor in her backyard so she and her crew can practice. So far, ‘Bad Romance’ is confirmed to be on the setlist but there have been no special guests announced.

Perez also talked about the Black Eyed Peas are working on a new album with Nicole Scherzinger from Pussycat Dolls, Gigi Hadid might be engaged to Zayn, Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend was seen holding hands with another man, President George HW Bush was hospitalized for breathing problems, a former Apprentice contestant threatened Donald Trump with a defamation lawsuit for touching her inappropriately, Steve Harvey apologized for making insensitive comments about Asian men, Mike Tyson released a Soulja Boy diss track, Paula Anka pulled out of performing at Trump’s inauguration, Vladimir Putin defended his relationship with Donald Trump saying he met him in Russia when he was there on business, Lamar Odom says he wants to repay Khloe Kardashian, Meghan Markle’s brother was arrested for holding his girlfriend at gunpoint, the biological mother of one of Zahara Jolie-Pitt is trying to get in touch with Angelina Jolie’s daughter, and Katherine Heigl gave birth to a baby boy.

