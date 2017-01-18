The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Tiësto & Isaiah

By Desiree Bibayan

Tiësto has been in the game for decades, Isaiah just got his start, but they both pleasantly surprise us with their newest releases.

This Sunday 9pm on The BAE Show your ears will be in musical heaven!

TIËSTO

It’s finally 2017 and Tiësto just produced the perfect new year new you anthem. The famed DJ & producer paired up with super new duo, Bright Sparks to create an upbeat feel good track, “On My Way.” At 48, Tiësto has performed at the Olympics, toured all over the world, won a Grammy, and has been given a key to Las Vegas! He’s worked with Kanye, Coldplay, Katy Perry and now this amazing new single with Bright Sparks released on his own label, Black Hole Recordings. Here’s to 2017!

ISAIAH

Isaiah Firebrace just turned 17 and just won Australian X Factor. He instantly scored a record deal with Sony Music and wasted no time in releasing his first album. Isaiah’s stunning vocals and humbleness wowed judges and us! His powerful heart warming vocals in “It’s Gotta Be You” will move you.