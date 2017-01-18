What Kind Of Selfie Taker Are You?

By Sarah Carroll

To selfie or not to selfie? That is the question.

Who are we kidding? Everyone takes selfies! But according to a new study conducted by five student researchers from Brigham Young University, there are three main reasons why we turn the camera on ourselves…

The Communicator: These people use selfies to engage, educate, and encourage discussion. The Autobiographer: These people use selfies to document significant life events, however, they don’t expect feedback from their followers. The Self-Publicist: These people post incessantly “hoping to present themselves and their stories in a positive light,” co-author Harper Anderson said. Even though this group is the most narcissistic of the bunch, it’s also the category with the least amount of people.

In general, Carson has never been a huge selfie guy and Producer Angie has racked up a few thanks to her son playing around phone. Carson thinks the selfie culture places unrealistic expectations on society and he worries about the effect it may have on his young daughters.

But there are two sides to every debate. As the resident millennial here at Mornings with Carson Daly, I have nothing but love for the selfie. If you’re feeling really good about yourself on a particular day, snap that photo, girl! You do you!

In 20 years from now, I want to remember that epic night out with my friends and how happy we all were. Having a picture that captures that exact moment just enhances the memory.

Take a listen to our selfie standoff below:

