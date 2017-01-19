It’s Official: ‘Will & Grace’ is Coming Back For a New Season

January 19, 2017 11:39 AM

by Crystal Zahler

NBC is officially bringing back Will & Grace! Sean Hayes even confirmed it for us on Twitter with more details!

Originally when all the actors were posting pictures in September, everyone thought a reunion episode was in the works, but they shut us up by saying it was a pro-Hillary Clinton PSA for the election.

In fact there is a scene about the 2016 election and their pro-Hillary Clinton position, but luckily for us it was a lot more than just that!

Debra Messing definitely showed her excitement on the reboot too!

The announcement was made this week with the release of the trailer and it makes us want to say “Just Jack!” *Cue Hands Up*

We can’t wait to see our favorite four back in action!

