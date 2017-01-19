Jamaican Bobsled Team Asks For Donations To Get To 2018 Olympics

"Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time! Cool Runnings!" January 19, 2017 6:56 AM
By Sarah Carroll

Jamaica has a solid chance at winning its first Olympic bobsledding medal next year, but there’s one major problem…they don’t have a coach or money to hire one!

Sounds like a Cool Runnings sequel plot line, right?

Kathleen Pulito, the team’s media coordinator, has launched a GoFundMe donation page in hopes of raising enough money in time for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. That’s exactly 30 years after the country first competed in the sport, which was chronicled in the classic Disney movie.

“Most of the time we just manage each other and try to hold each other accountable as much as possible,” team member Jazmine Fenlator told Mashable. “But it’s a lot simpler mentally and physically to have someone as a mentor and authoritative figure to keep you motivated as well.”

Technically, the team can compete without a formal coach, but it would be difficult for them to become serious contenders.

So far, they’ve raised $1,600 of their $60,000 goal.

“A coach is there to guide you, challenge you and push you when you think you have nothing more to give,” the team posted on their GoFundMe page. “They believe in you, when you don’t believe in yourself.”

