Janelle Monáe, Maxwell, More to Perform at Women’s March on Washington

By Robyn Collins

Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are scheduled to perform at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend. The full performance lineup was revealed Wednesday (Jan. 18). Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are among those set to perform at Saturday’s march, reports Billboard.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monáe said. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Other artists who will be joining the March’s “Artist Table” to support the event are Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs.

In addition to the Washington, D.C. march, there are 200 planned “sister marches” around the country.