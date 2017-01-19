Steve Aoki: “I’ve Been a Fan” of One Direction, Proves It with ‘Just Hold On’

By Sarah Carroll

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki aren’t your average Las Vegas hook-up.

After watching the DJ perform in Sin City, Tomlinson was inspired to launch his solo career with an Aoki collaboration. And it turns out their partnership was destined from the very beginning because Aoki wasn’t even slated to spin that night.

“We went to go watch a Calvin Harris show. Calvin pulled out and then Steve did the set and, yeah, we were absolutely blown away. We had an amazing night,” Tomlinson told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“And then after that night, I messaged Steve on Twitter and said, ‘Great show. Do you want to work together?’ And here we are…It’s quite romantic!”

It didn’t take long for the unlikely duo to produce “Just Hold On.”

“It kind of happened by accident, if I’m being honest,” Tomlinson revealed. “I didn’t really know that I wanted to do anything on my own. We just started trying things, and actually, this is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really.”

Aoki and Tomlinson debuted their track on UK’s X Factor back in December, just days after Tomlinson’s mother had passed away from leukemia.

“Especially with the emotion and everything, it all just whizzed by so quickly,” Tomlinson said. “I mean, I was terrified at the time, but yeah, it was a real moment and it really helped me going out on my own by having Steve there with me. You know, as my first performance, I wasn’t completely alone.”

Even though Aoki and Tomlinson are relatively new friends, they are both big fan’s of each other’s work.

“Actually, I’m a fan. I’ve been a fan,” Aoki said of One Direction. “I remember someone hit me up about that. It’s not even a guilty pleasure for me because I really like the music, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a different genre.”

But the DJ admitted working with Tomlinson was an entirely different experience than to what he’s accustomed.

“There’s a lot more pressure on this one because…when you put out a club record, you put out a club record. You don’t really care if it’s going to translate for radio or if it’s going to translate outside the club, and this is about speaking to people in any space. It’s a human song. The song’s really about the lyrics and what Louis’ singing about and letting that breathe, letting that connect with people.”

2016 was a busy year for both artists. Aoki nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for his Netflix documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead and Tomlinson became a first-time father. Freddie Tomlinson turns one year old on Saturday and the proud papa adorably bragged about his little boy.

“He’s just taken his first few steps, which is like nothing else! But before that, you know, the first time he was kind of a little bit vocal, that was super tight. So I think it’s constantly changing, but the whole thing is super cool.”

Tomlinson’s keeping a busy schedule these days with his solo career and family life, but he’s not completely ruling out a career in acting.

“I’m very much focused on [music] right now. I feel like I’ve got a lot going on, but you know in the future, you never know what could happen. But for me, my interests lie in music.”

“Louis is a very funny lad and he will kill it if he does that,” Aoki added.

