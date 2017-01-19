Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki Talk ‘Just Hold On’

By Sarah Carroll

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki aren’t your average Las Vegas hook-up.

After watching the DJ perform in Sin City, Tomlinson was inspired to launch his solo career with an Aoki collaboration. And it turns out their partnership was destined from the very beginning because Aoki wasn’t even slated to spin that night.

Related: Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki Release ‘Just Hold On’

“We went to go watch a Calvin Harris show. Calvin pulled out and then Steve did the set and, yeah, we were absolutely blown away. We had an amazing night,” Tomlinson told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“And then after that night, I messaged Steve on Twitter and said, ‘Great show. Do you want to work together?’ And here we are…It’s quite romantic!”

It didn’t take long for the unlikely duo to produce “Just Hold On.”

“It kind of happened by accident, if I’m being honest,” Tomlinson revealed. “I didn’t really know that I wanted to do anything on my own. We just started trying things, and actually, this is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really.”

Aoki and Tomlinson debuted their track on UK’s X Factor back in December, just days after Tomlinson’s mother had passed away from leukemia.

“Especially with the emotion and everything, it all just whizzed by so quickly,” Tomlinson said. “I mean, I was terrified at the time, but yeah, it was a real moment and it really helped me going out on my own by having Steve there with me. You know, as my first performance, I wasn’t completely alone.”

Hear the full interview now on on 97.1 AMP Radio.