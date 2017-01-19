Netflix Releases Trailer of First Feature Film

by Crystal Zahler

Netflix is joining the big dogs and releasing its first feature film, The Discovery!

Not only did it grab our attention from the start with its use of a song from the 1960’s, but the trailer is mysterious, eerie and definitely leaves us wanting more!

Directed by Charlie McDowell, who also directed The One I Love, the cast is also on point, starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough.

Robert Redford plays Dr. Thomas Harbor who has a scientific breakthrough that seemingly proves the afterlife is a real thing, which inevitably creates a world where everyone wants to go there, leading to a HUGE increase in suicides.

Watch the trailer above!