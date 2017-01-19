Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: ‘Will & Grace’ Is Coming Back!

January 19, 2017 10:37 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: 2013 People's Choice Awards, American Crime Story, Barbara Bush, Carson Daly, Ciara, Donald Trump, Drake, Fifth Harmony, Fiona Apple, Future, George Michael, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Michael Flatley, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Ryan Kelley, Teen Wolf, The 1975, The Chainsmokers, Tom Ford, Will & Grace

When NBC aired a mini-revival of ‘Will & Grace’ that took on the 2016 Presidential election, fans went crazy and were hungry for a full reboot of the series.  Debra Messing shut down any rumors of the series coming back, but it now it’s been revealed she was messing with us!

Debra Messing shut down any rumors of the series coming back, but it now it’s been revealed she was messing with us!

The original cast will star in the series’ return to NBC with 10 episodes for the 2017-2018 season.

The series was groundbreaking during its original run between 1998-2006 for discussing gay rights and serving social and political commentary with trademark wit.

Perez also talked about Barbara Bush was hospitalized shortly after George HW Bush was sent to the hospital, Johnny Depp expressed his gratitude to fans while accepting the Favorite Movie Icon People Choice Award, Fifth Harmony performed ‘Work From Home’ for the first time as a quartet and won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Group, Jennifer Lopez confirmed she is working on new music with Drake, Donald Trump said he’s never liked Tom Ford after the designer said he won’t dress Melania Trump, Michael Flatley and Chrisette Michelle will perform at the presidential inauguration, nude photos leaked of Teen Wolf’s Ryan Kelley, American Crime Story will take on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal in a future season, George Michael’s boyfriend said the singer was using hard drugs again before his death, The 1975 dissed The Chainsmokers ‘Paris’, Ciara and Future settled their custody battle, Fiona Apple debuted an anti-Trump song called ‘Tiny Hands’ ahead of the Women’s Marches across the nation, Hilary Duff might be dating singer Matthew Koma.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live