Mornings With Carson Daly Share Their Weirdest Pet Peeves

By Sarah Carroll

Open-mouth chewers, chronically-late people, foot-tappers, and slow drivers are common things that annoy pretty much everyone.

But admit it, we all have that one really weird pet peeve that drives us nuts. It’s irrational and we can’t explain why it bugs us, but you better watch your back if you commit that faux pas around us!

Weird pet peeves were the subject of a recent Reddit thread and some of the responses were so spot-on hilarious.

“People drinking out of straws,” dixieboy46 posted. “Very bizarre, granted, but it irritates me [to] no end when people don’t pick up their glass, and just sort of hang their head down to drink.”

Suzukidr200 admitted they can’t stand inflatable Christmas decorations, and for some reason, the word “replenish.”

The topic got us thinking about the odd things we can’t stand and it didn’t take us long to compile a mile-long list.

Producer Angie has a serious problem with the paper wrapping that covers straws…and don’t even get her started on pickles!

Hear what else Carson and the morning show fessed up to below…

