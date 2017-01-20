Mornings With Carson Daly Share Their Weirdest Pet Peeves

January 20, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Pet peeve, Reddit

trawBy Sarah Carroll

Open-mouth chewers, chronically-late people, foot-tappers, and slow drivers are common things that annoy pretty much everyone.

But admit it, we all have that one really weird pet peeve that drives us nuts. It’s irrational and we can’t explain why it bugs us, but you better watch your back if you commit that faux pas around us!

Weird pet peeves were the subject of a recent Reddit thread and some of the responses were so spot-on hilarious.

“People drinking out of straws,” dixieboy46 posted. “Very bizarre, granted, but it irritates me [to] no end when people don’t pick up their glass, and just sort of hang their head down to drink.”

Suzukidr200 admitted they can’t stand inflatable Christmas decorations, and for some reason, the word “replenish.”

The topic got us thinking about the odd things we can’t stand and it didn’t take us long to compile a mile-long list.

Producer Angie has a serious problem with the paper wrapping that covers straws…and don’t even get her started on pickles!

Hear what else Carson and the morning show fessed up to below…

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live