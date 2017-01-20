Thousands Expected To Protest Against Trump Inauguration In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of protesters are expected to converge on Los Angeles City Hall Friday to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Demonstrators taking part in two major events plan to march through the city and conclude outside City Hall at 1 p.m.

A protest is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, before moving to the Federal Building and then City Hall.

The protest beginning near the Staples Center will begin at the same time at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

Heavy rain is expected during the demonstration.

Police have promised a heavy security presence during the march.

